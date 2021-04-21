Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

CNQ stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

