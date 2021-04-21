Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,886.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49,326 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77.

