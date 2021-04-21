Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,886.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77.

