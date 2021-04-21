Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.92.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

