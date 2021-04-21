PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

PACW traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $38.53. 11,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.