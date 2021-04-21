Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.42. 9,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.64. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $184.33 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

