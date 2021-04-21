PayBX (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayBX Profile

PayBX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

