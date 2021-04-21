PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $161,757.21 and approximately $3,923.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00067864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.84 or 0.00654999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.78 or 0.07816924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00048366 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

