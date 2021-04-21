PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $264.70. 147,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

