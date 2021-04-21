PDS Planning Inc Acquires 94 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.58. The stock had a trading volume of 247,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

