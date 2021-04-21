PDS Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 55,287 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,390,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 4.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.41 and its 200-day moving average is $233.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $147.67 and a 52-week high of $272.10.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

