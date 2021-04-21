PDS Planning Inc Buys 58 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.79. 42,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.21 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $245.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

