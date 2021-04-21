PDS Planning Inc Has $565,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. 547,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,472,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $249.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

