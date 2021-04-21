PDS Planning Inc Sells 1,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $133.58. 2,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,556. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $135.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

