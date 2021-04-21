Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $116.21, but opened at $110.00. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $110.64, with a volume of 115,280 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,057 shares of company stock valued at $55,785,671. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,521.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

