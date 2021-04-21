Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 40,308 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.