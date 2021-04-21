Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

PEBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.