Peoples Bank OH Has $577,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

