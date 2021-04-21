Peoples Bank OH Purchases 414 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $248.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.