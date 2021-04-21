Peoples Bank OH Sells 259 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $233.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $234.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

