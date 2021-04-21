Peoples Bank OH Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $232.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $149.60 and a 12-month high of $236.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.