PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at $2,425,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $623.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,300 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

