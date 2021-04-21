Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.45. 1,120,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,077,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

