Phantomx (PNX) Market Cap Achieves $73,253.37

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $73,253.37 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.44 or 0.00551853 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.54 or 0.03353619 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

