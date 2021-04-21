Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.