Pierre Naude Sells 335,750 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $763,115.90.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of nCino by 612.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

