Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW opened at $202.77 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.88. The company has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

