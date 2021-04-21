Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 99 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,164.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,118.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,865.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

