Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.