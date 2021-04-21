Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,978 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

