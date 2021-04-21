Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

