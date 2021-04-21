Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will earn $5.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $29.70 EPS.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.60.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $248.38 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $270.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.93 and its 200-day moving average is $214.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.