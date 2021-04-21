Piper Sandler Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $840.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $735.00 to $840.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.11.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $811.11 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $488.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $743.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

