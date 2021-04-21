Piper Sandler Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.95.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.53 and its 200 day moving average is $520.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

