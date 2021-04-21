Piper Sandler Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MPC. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

MPC stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $59.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

