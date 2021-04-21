Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,201.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

