Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plus500 in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

OTCMKTS:PLSQF opened at $19.50 on Monday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

