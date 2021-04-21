PolySwarm (NCT) Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and $26,048.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00094929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.30 or 0.00647062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About PolySwarm

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

