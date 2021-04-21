Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Pool makes up approximately 5.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.67% of Pool worth $93,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, reaching $391.25. 2,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,234. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $183.02 and a 1 year high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

