Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €96.28 ($113.27).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAH3. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Porsche Automobil stock traded down €3.48 ($4.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €92.50 ($108.82). The company had a trading volume of 780,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €86.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €39.52 ($46.49) and a 12-month high of €97.40 ($114.59).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

