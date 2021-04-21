Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.77

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 435626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

