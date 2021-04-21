Porvair (LON:PRV) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:PRV opened at GBX 587 ($7.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £270.99 million and a PE ratio of 31.79. Porvair has a twelve month low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 552.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 541.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Porvair’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

