PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Update

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PCH stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $62.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

