PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $848,276.00

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and $848,276.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00068662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00094654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.49 or 0.00684419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00050102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.63 or 0.07030240 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PTF is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,520,496 coins. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

