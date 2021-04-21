PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $47.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.50 in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.29 on Monday. PPD has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion and a PE ratio of 308.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

