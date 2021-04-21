PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $193.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Argus from $157.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.61.

PPG stock opened at $169.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 62,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

