PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.63.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,950. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.00. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.