Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Trading Down 7.7%

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). Approximately 228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 163,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The company has a market cap of £27.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.23.

About Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

