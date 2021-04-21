PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PREKF. Scotiabank raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.95.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.