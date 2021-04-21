Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Precigen were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.